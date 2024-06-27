“Weirdly, I can’t seem to play on 22 frets. It’s this symmetry thing that freaks my mind out, so I need 24”: Meet Jack Gardiner, the Tom Quayle-taught virtuoso turning Baby Shark and Wheels on the Bus into blistering fusion guitar workouts

By
published

The Ibanez-toting, Neural DSP aficionado is one seriously gifted player, a bona fide virtuoso who just so happens to do a neat line in nursery rhymes

Jack Gardiner
(Image credit: Provided/PR)

If you’ve been following the Neural DSP channels in recent years, you’ll probably have come across the name Jack Gardiner. The English Ibanez endorsee, who is based in Switzerland, has become one of the rising stars of modern fusion – blending influences from Guthrie Govan, Rick Graham and Tom Quayle into his own unique style.

As it turns out, he was coached by the latter in his mid-teens, and it was Quayle’s guidance that helped him navigate the fretboard and become the player he is today. Not everyone, as Gardiner rightfully points out, gets that kind of support in their formative years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).