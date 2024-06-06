“At the beginning John Lydon really loved it, and there was a real sense that it was great. And then, of course, it got very dark”: Jah Wobble on PiL, going back to his P-Bass – and why he’s reworking Metal Box

By
published

The post-punk pioneer gets back to his P-Bass, which he thinks of as a lifeform, and prepares to rework classic album Metal Box on tour – without ripping off reggae

Jah Wobble
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Stepney, London, in 1958 and coming of age in the ‘70s, John Joseph Wardle was born to play punk rock, most notably as the original bassist in John Lydon’s post-Sex Pistols group Public Image Ltd.

Wardle had been renamed ‘Jah Wobble’ by Pistols bassist Sid Vicious while they were both members of The Four Johns. He’s is said to have kept the name because “people would never forget it.”

