January 2014 Guitar World: The Beatles' 50 Greatest Guitar Moments, Jimi Hendrix, Mark Tremonti, 15 Signature Guitars and More

Guitar World's January 2014 issue counts down the Fab Four's 50 greatest guitar moments from their hit-making history. Also, the Beatles' Live at the BBC disc gets remastered, and now includes a companion, On Air — Live At The BBC Volume 2.

Next, missing for years, a set of newly released recordings and footage from the 1968 Miami Pop Festival reveals the Jimi Hendrix Experience at a bright spot in their brief and troubled history.

Also in the January issue, Guitar World pays a visit to Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti's home and private stronghold of collectible axes, amps and pinball machines.

We then bring you 15 new signature guitars that can help you channel the spirit of your favorite ax slinger. PLUS, the history of artist axes; where Myles Kennedy finds his greatest musical inspiration; a eulogy for Lou Reed; and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

The Beatles - "The End"

The Black Keys - "Gold on the Ceiling"

The Who - "Pinball Wizard"

Attila - "Payback"

The Velvet Underground - "Sweet Jane"

