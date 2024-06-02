“The nut is carved from 10,000 year-old-Siberian mammoth-tusk ivory”: Is this the world’s most expensive bass guitar?

By
( )
published

The Flora Aurum – created in 2007 to mark Ritter Basses’ tenth anniversary – was priced at $100,000

Jens Ritter Instruments Royal Flora Aurum
(Image credit: Jens Ritter Instruments)

Working from an old winery compound in Deidesheim, the Rhineland-Palatinate vineyard region of Germany, it’s safe to say that Jens Ritter is at the forefront of 21st-century bass design.

In 2016 he released the Cora model, co-designed by Prince bassist Josh Dunham, which boasted tuning pegs, bridge hardware and control knobs that were all coated in distressed 24k gold.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Bill Leigh