Jimmy Page Launches Official Website, JimmyPage.com, Today

Led Zeppelin founder and guitarist Jimmy Page launched JimmyPage.com, his first official website, at 8:05 a.m. EST today. The site, which is curated by Page himself, is live now.

“I’ve had the domain name for a number of years," Page said in a press release. "I’ve just been sitting on it, and a number of people had made approaches about setting something up and it got to a point that it felt it was the right time to put the website together. I think this is the ideal vehicle to present my past, present and future work."

A highlight of the site is "On This Day," a daily diary featuring events spanning Page's career from the 1960s to the present, including The Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin and beyond. It includes videos, images and audio clips as well as unseen photos and previously unreleased tracks, demos and home recordings.

Each entry is accompanied by a personal anecdote by Page and will be available for 24 hours. There will be no archiving; if you miss it, it’s gone. You can see several screenshots in the photo gallery below.

Upcoming features of the site include an overview of Page’s back catalogue, including personal critiques by Page, and an online shop offering limited-edition items including fine art prints signed by Page and the photographer, plus exclusive music releases.

JimmyPage.com was built using the Drupal open-source platform. It was produced and designed by Page and ie:music, developed by Deeson Group and hosted by Acquia.