“The idea is to be felt and not seen. A lot of that came from when I was in Jethro Tull”: Jonathan Noyce on how playing with Martin Barre and Gary Moore honed his “stealth bass” approach – and his final days with the late Irish guitar legend

The Yamaha and Fender fan has made use of his “art school” education in Tull and his loud and free times with late icon Moore

Jonathan Noyce performs live
(Image credit: David Levine)

Holding down the low end with Take That, replacing Dave Pegg in Jethro Tull and matching volume with Gary Moore – Warwickshire, UK-born bassist Jonathan Noyce has never been afraid to shift gears. But much like his “stealth bass” approach to playing, he tends to fly under the radar.

“As a bass player you need to interpret the music,” he says, “and that can go different ways. You can make people feel something; you can make people dance – there's really so many ways to approach things.”

