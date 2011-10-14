Joshua Moore and Lou Cotton of We Came As Romans Talk Gear, Check in from the I'm Alive Tour

Hey! This is Joshua and Lou from We Came As Romans.

We’re currently out headlining across the US on the "I’m Alive" Tour, supporting our very recently released sophomore album, Understanding What We’ve Grown To Be. This tour has been a blast so far, crowds have been awesome and all of the bands are close friends of ours.

We've been playing a lot of smaller cities, since we hit every major city on Warped Tour this summer. If you can't make it out to the remaining dates for that tour, we're supporting Asking Alexandria and Hollywood Undead in November; followed by another headlining run with Falling In Reverse as direct support. All of those dates can be found right here.

Lou: I got a bunch of new gear before the tour started; it was nothing short of stressful setting it all up on the first day of tour. I'm running an a/b switch with a Soldano Hot Rod 50 for my clean tone and a Peavey 6505+ for my distortion. So far so good, the tone sounds amazing and allows me to do a lot more live. It’s nice because I can leave all of my pedals on when I switch to clean. It makes for better transitions between channels. I also got an Orange 4x12 and an Orange 2x12; 2x12 for clean and 4x12 for distortion. I've never had better tone - I love it! Every time I think I have everything I need, I always change something up!

Joshua: Right before this tour started, I was so stoked to order a ton of new gear too. I bought an EVH 5150 III for my dirty tone and an Orange Rockerverb 100 for my clean tone. Running through an a/b switch, I can leave on my delay, reverb, and compressor and switch straight from dirty to clean and not have to worry about turning on a million pedals, as I would when just running one head. Since the 5150 III is such a high gain head, I run a noise suppressor through the loop, as well as on my pedalboard, and it works wonderfully. I use an Orange 2x12 and 4x12, running the clean from the 2x12 and the dirty from the 4x12. And being endorsed by LTD/ESP, I play h-1001s and Viper-1000s live. Our set is in three different tunings, so having a multiselector is definitely a must and helps out a ton.

But enough about our gear. I hope you guys enjoyed this little blog and that you guys enjoy our new release, Understanding What We’ve Grown To Be.

Come see us on our upcoming tours, we'll be in your town soon- hope to see you there!

Joshua Moore and Lou Cotton play guitar in We Came As Romans.

Photo (top): Natalie Bisignano