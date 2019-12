We Came As Romans are out on the road at the moment—with a very busy July ahead of them.

But that didn't prevent WCAR guitarists Joshua Moore and Lou Cotton from showing Guitar World their live rig/gear setup.

Check out the brand-new video below.

For more about We Came As Romans, their current tour dates and their new self-titled album, visit wecameasromans.com.

