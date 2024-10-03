“John Mayer had Paul build a guitar for him for the Dead & Company. He wanted one guitar all night. I thought, ‘Let’s see if I can get back to that’”: Keith Urban on working with PRS on a ‘do-it-all’ guitar build – and why SRV is still number one

Country icon reflects the feeling of bonding with a single instrument – and says you should give up playing and become an accountant if you’re missing his special ingredient

Since he hit the scene in 1991, Keith Urban has stayed at the top of the country music heap by indulging his passion for guitars. “It’s like a relationship,” he says. “Someone said once that a relationship is 50 percent support and 50 percent challenge. A guitar has to be the same.”

He continues: “If it’s all support – perfect, and easy to play – I’m probably going to miss something; it’s not going to bring something out in me, something that just doesn't happen if a guitar is too easy to play. But if it’s too much of a struggle, it’s not going to have fluidity. It’s about balance.”

