Learn the Trademark Riffs of The Who's Pete Townshend

Learn the trademark riffs and rhythm guitar mastery of one of rock's greatest pioneers!

This second edition of The Who: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of Pete Townshend provides a step-by-step breakdown of Townshend's guitar styles and techniques on 13 huge hits by The Who.

The book features an extensive intro by Dave Rubin covering the history of The Who.

Songs taught include:

Baba O'Riley

Behind Blue Eyes

Happy Jack

I Can See for Miles

I'm a Boy

The Magic Bus

My Generation

Pictures of Lily

Pinball Wizard

A Quick One While He's Away

Run Run Run

Substitute

Won't Get Fooled Again.

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!