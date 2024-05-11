“Most bass players are boring, standing at the back. I’m not like that because I was a guitarist first”: Lemmy, the godfather of heavy rock, on why he switched from guitar to bass

The Motörhead frontman switched to bass guitar while working as a roadie for Hawkwind

Phil Campbell and Lemmy Kilmister (R) of Motorhead perform live on stage at Sonisphere Festival on July 10, 2011.
From his beginnings as a guitarist and roadie, through his initial experience playing bass guitar in Hawkwind, to the leading figure in British heavy rock outfit Motörhead, the much-missed Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister had done it all.

His famously filthy bass sound – not, as he revealed to us a couple of years back, the result of any effects, just wide-open mids and volume – isn’t for everyone, but for millions of Motörhead acolytes the world over, it’s nothing less than the sweetest sound ever committed to vinyl.

