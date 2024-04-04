“I asked Ibanez for a Telecaster-style guitar with a single neck pickup. I was expecting them to make fun of me and say no!” Standards’ Marcos Mena is bringing joy to virtuoso playing with his custom mint green tapping machine

By Ellie Rogers
published

As the pop-shred maestro honed his fruit-inspired instrumental math-rock technique, Ibanez warned him his neck-pickup-only AZ might look bad – but it turned out to be his perfect guitar

Marcos Mena of Standards
(Image credit: Victor Duran)

While the virtuoso world can sometimes feel like a deeply serious place, Standards architect Marcos Mena has perfected a uniquely light-hearted and fruity brand of pop-shred that will make your toes wiggle with pure joy and your jaw drop in pure astonishment.

If you didn’t think you could possibly dance to instrumental math-rock, then it’s time to take a trip into his happy, tappy guitar universe and think again. Having first caught attention with their Fruit Island debut back in 2020, Standards doubled down with an even juicier sophomore effort in the form of 2022’s Fruit Town.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Ellie Rogers
Ellie Rogers

Since graduating university with a degree in English, Ellie has spent the last decade working in a variety of media, marketing and live events roles. As well as being a regular contributor to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and GuitarWorld.com, she currently heads up the marketing team of a mid-scale venue in the south-west of England. She started dabbling with guitars around the age of seven and has been borderline obsessed ever since. She has a particular fascination with alternate tunings, is forever hunting for the perfect slide for the smaller-handed guitarist, and derives a sadistic pleasure from bothering her drummer mates with a preference for “f**king wonky” time signatures.