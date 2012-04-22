May 2012 Guitar World Out Now: Joe Walsh Goes 'Analog,' Shinedown, Ian Anderson, 100 Tips For Better Guitar Playing

Guitar World checks in with the one and only Joe Walsh in the all-new May 2012 issue.

Walsh, who found success with the James Gang, then The Eagles -- all while putting out a series of guitar-driven hits as a solo artist -- is the first to admit his life has been good to him -- so far.

Walsh just performed with Paul McCartney at the Grammys, owns an enviable collection of vintage guitars and is about to hit the road for The Eagles' 40th anniversary tour. He's also excited about his new solo album, Analog Man.

Other features in this issue:

Shinedown: When Shinedown lost their lead axman, rhythm guitarist Zach Myers suddenly found himself handling all six-string duties. On the group's latest album, Amaryllis, he proves he can burn with the best of them.

Hubert Sumlin: He devoted his life to the blues. When he died last December, Hubert Sumlin left behind a legacy that influenced guitarists from Jimi Hendrix to Stevie Ray Vaughan to Billy Gibbons.

Jethro Tull: Forty years after releasing Thick As a Brick, Ian Anderson delivers a sequel that puts a modern update on the prog-rock classic. PLUS: Anderson appraises five of Tull's axe authorities: from Tony Iommi to Martin Barre.

100 Tips For Better Guitar Playing: From technique and theory to gear and tone -- this is the ultimate guide to becoming a better guitarist, regardless of your skill level.

Tabs: The new issue includes JOE WALSH, "Life's Been Good" / BLACK SABBATH, "Electric Funeral" / VEIL OF MAYA, "Unbreakable" / HOWLIN' WOLF, "Killing Floor" / JETHRO TULL, "Thick As a Brick"

Soundcheck: Reviews of the Line 6 JTV-59 James Tyler Variax guitar, Fender's Kenny Wayne Shepherd Signature Strat, DigiTech's iPB-10 Programmable Pedal Board, the Peavey Session Solidbody Electric Guitar, the Visual Sound Dual Tap Delay and TC Electronic's PolyTune Mini Tuner.

