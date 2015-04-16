May 2015 Guitar World: Joan Jett, Judas Priest, How to Play Rock and Roll Guitar, Ian Anderson and More

The all-new May 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s May 2015 issue features the queen of noise, Joan Jett! She's been banging out some of rock's greatest power chords since age 15. With her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there's only one thing you need to know: she still loves rock and roll.

Special Rock Riffs Lesson: Andy Aledort examines the essential riffs and licks that define true rock and roll guitar, from Chuck Berry to Joan Jett.

Then, just over 30 years ago, Judas Priest recorded the heavy metal call to arms, Defenders of the Faith. Here, Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton and singer Rob Halford recall the making of their masterwork.

Later, remix magician Steven Wilson and Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson detail the finer points of breathing new life into classic Tull albums like the newly reissued Minstrel in the Gallery. Also, Anderson readies a new rock opera about Jethro Tull's namesake, while Wilson tackles his toughest subject matter yet on latest solo disc, Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Finally, from his home in Gothenburg, Sweden, acoustic singer-songwriter José González opens up about Vestiges & Claws, his first solo album in seven years.

PLUS: Tune-ups on Fear Factory, Gang of Four, Venom and We are Harlot.

Soundcheck reviews of Supro 1624T Dual Tone, S6420 Thunderbolt and 1690T Coronado combos, Epiphone Gary Clark Jr. Casino guitar, Decibel Eleven Dirt Clod pedal, Toneville Broadway amp and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, "I Love Rock 'N' Roll"

Judas Priest, "Freewheel Burning"

Hozier, "Take Me to Church"

Emerson, Lake & Palmer, "From the Beginning"

Periphery, "Alpha"

