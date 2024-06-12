“I love $200 guitars! They’re easier to play and their pickups are very responsive to my style”: Meet Sebastiside, the Colombian virtuoso making waves with budget guitars – and a ground-breaking rhythm technique

After ditching shred to focus on rhythm playing, the progressive metal guitarist has developed an innovative “hybrid rasgueado” technique

It wasn’t too far into his playing days when Sebastian Garcia, better known as Sebastiside, realized he wasn’t a great lead player. “I couldn't shred like Rick Graham and Stephen Taranto,” he reflects, “and maybe because of that, I focused on my rhythm playing.” It’s a decision that transformed his playing.

He moved to Australia after graduating from university – “because they have Plini, Caligula's Horse, and Karnivool” – and splits his time between teaching guitar, creating content and songwriting.

