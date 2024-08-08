“There is a legitimate straight line from me being intimidated by John Petrucci to picking up the acoustic guitar”: Mike Dawes names 10 guitarists who shaped his sound

By
published

One of today’s foremost acoustic virtuosos names the players who inspired his awe-inspiring percussive style and changed the game – and offers his pick for “the most criminally underrated name in guitar”

Mike Dawes performs live in Rome
(Image credit: Chiara Lucarelli)

Even before acoustic virtuoso Mike Dawes released Galactic Acid, his first album in eight years, the reaction to its standout original single, Cloud Catcher, moved him to tears.

“Tommy Emmanuel phoned me up an hour after I released it and made me tear up with the kindness he was sharing about it,” he says.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.