"I won my first Grammy playing bass with Nas, but the time I had with Prince at Paisley Park was life-changing": MonoNeon on collaborating with giants, forging his own path – and why he plays with a sock on the headstock of his Fender signature bass

The Jacob Collier, Mac Miller and Prince collaborator reveals the bassline he wishes he'd written, and reflects on the mind-blowing experience of having Mavis Staples and George Clinton guest on his new album

MonoNeon
Anyone who wants to know where the world of bass guitar is going simply needs to check YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, where a whole new generation of super-talented bass players are pushing the instrument forward.

And yet, Dywane Thomas Jr, aka MonoNeon, isn't just a bass player – he is a whole way of approaching life, built on a philosophy that’s embraced by his 460,000 Instagram followers.

