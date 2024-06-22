“I was like, ‘OK, so how many songs am I not going to play bass on?’” Nate Mendel on the time John Paul Jones arrived for his Foo Fighters cameo

By
( )
published

Foo Fighters’ ambitious double-disc In Your Honour included guest performers Josh Homme, Norah Jones and Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones

Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters performs on stage during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Carlisle Airport on May 14, 2011 in Carlisle, United Kingdom. John Paul Jones performs with Seasick Steve during the performs during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 14, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're familiar with the Foo Fighters’ big hits – Monkey Wrench, Learn To Fly, Times Like These, Breakout and so on – you'll know that they specialise in Rock with a capital R, designed for stadiums and beloved of crowds worldwide.

It's all a long way from bassist Nate Mendel's youth as a punk kid from Richland, Washington. “I just wanted to be in a band," he told Bass Player. “I was listening to the Ghost In The Machine album by the Police at the time, and I was hugely into Sting, so when my friend suggested I should play bass guitar I thought it sounded like an awesome idea.” 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.