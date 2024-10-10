“I saw this video of a 10-year-old Japanese girl shredding Paul Gilbert solos. I figured, ‘This can’t be about brute physicality. It’s about touching the guitar the right way’”: Karl Sanders on technical epiphanies – and why Nile needs three guitarists

Sanders might be one of death metal's most ferocious and technical players but he tells us you're never too good to stop improving, and a lesson from one of his students transformed his technique, making it more vicious and controlled than ever

Karl Sanders holds his signature Dean and wears a guitar strap that looks like medieval weaponry
(Image credit: Casey Coscarelli)

For more than 30 years, South Carolina-based tech-death metal band Nile have conjured swarms of zig-zagging riffs colored with Middle Eastern melodies and lyrics about Egyptian and Mesopotamian mythology, and the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft.

In the process, they’ve gleefully left piles of detached jaws in their wake and compelled hordes of younger guitarists to boost the savagery and complexity of their playing. Now, as Nile prepare to release their 10th studio album, The Underworld Awaits Us All, the blood-red tide has turned. Instead of forging wildly original death spirals of sound, frontman and primary songwriter Karl Sanders has sought guidance from an unlikely new breed of guitar players.

Jon is an author, journalist, and podcaster who recently wrote and hosted the first 12-episode season of the acclaimed Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, an exclusive from Diversion Podcasts/iHeart. He is also the primary author of the popular Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal and the sole author of Raising Hell: Backstage Tales From the Lives of Metal Legends. In addition, he co-wrote I'm the Man: The Story of That Guy From Anthrax (with Scott Ian), Ministry: The Lost Gospels According to Al Jourgensen (with Al Jourgensen), and My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts & Glory (with Roger Miret). Wiederhorn has worked on staff as an associate editor for Rolling Stone, Executive Editor of Guitar Magazine, and senior writer for MTV News. His work has also appeared in Spin, Entertainment Weekly, Yahoo.com, Revolver, Inked, Loudwire.com and other publications and websites.