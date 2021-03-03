Nova Twins - Who Are The Girls? album review

NOVA TWINS

Who Are The Girls?

333 WRECKORDS CREW

With the bite of Ecca Vandal, the energy of WAAX and the grit of DZ Deathrays, we admittedly thought the Nova Twins were Aussies at first. We’re bummed to learn they aren’t, because we’d do anything to catch the cuts on this rip-roaring debut – raw, spry and intense – in the flesh right now.

Fans of our local punk output will adore this punchy and impassioned set of devilish dance-punk, from the speaker-throttling “Bullet” and mosh-ready “Play Fair” to the outright hypnotising “Ivory Tower”. Equally as poignant as the barbed vocal quips that Amy Love and Georgia South trade is the former’s fretwork, grungy and punchy and almost dubstep-esque, each riff belted out with more energy than most hardcore bands could muster.

It’s hard not to envision a huge future ahead for these up-and-coming rippers.