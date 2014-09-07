October 2014 Guitar World: Stevie Ray Vaughan's 30 Greatest Guitar Moments, Steve Howe and Yes, 60 Years of the Fender Strat and More

The all-new October 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new issue, we celebrate blues giants Stevie Ray Vaughan with an in-depth examination of his 30 greatest recordings — from “Texas Flood” to “Riviera Paradise,” from “Couldn’t Stand the Weather” to “The Sky is Crying." Read about how Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble (bassist Tommy Shannon and drummer Chris Layton) didn’t walk into Jackson Browne’s Down Town Studio in Los Angeles in late 1982 with highfalutin plans about recording their monster debut album. In fact, their sites were set much lower.

Also, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett teaches you how to play like the great bluesman SRV. Then blues legend Buddy Guy pays tribute to his late friend. We go up close and personal with Stevie’s favorite Strat, which is now on display at the Grammy Museum in L.A.

Then, Guitar World features John 5, the prophet of the Telecaster who shows us some rare mint-condition Teles from his collection and talks about his latest album, Careful with That Axe.

Next, as the prog legends take their classic Fragile and Close to the Edge albums on the road, guitar virtuoso Steve Howe sits down for a talk about the making of those groundbreaking productions.

Finally, as the curvaceous Fender Stratocaster marks six decades of innovation and influence, Guitar World celebrates its legacy via 60 players, songs, solos and historical moments.

PLUS: An ode to the late Johnny Winter, a PureSalem guitar review, Satchel's Man of Steel column returns and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Stevie Ray Vaughan - "Look at Little Sister"

Stevie Ray Vaughan - "Testify"

Scorpions - "Rock You Like a Hurricane"

Within The Ruins - "Gods Amongst Men"

Magic - "Rude"

