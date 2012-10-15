Official US Video Premiere: Billy Talent — "Surprise Surprise”

Here's the official U.S. premiere of the new music video for “Surprise Surprise” by Billy Talent. The track is off the band's new album, Dead Silence, which was released September 11 by Last Gang Records.

“Surprise Surprise” deals with “the fact that advertising has seeped into our culture so much that people buy into it blindly now,” says Billy Talent guitarist Ian D’Sa.

The album was produced by D’Sa in studios across Toronto, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The album's 14 songs represent a journey through highs and lows that “represent all aspects of life basically,” says singer Ben Kowalewicz. The band is rounded out by drummer Aaron Solowoniuk and bassist Jon Gallant.

The band's core was shaken last winter when Solowoniuk revealed he had to undergo heart surgery. That might be why Dead Silence is charged with the most honest, deep and dark lyrics from the band to date.

“A lot of the album has to do with how important it is not to get caught up in material culture, Internet culture and all those things that distract us from what’s real,” Kowalewicz added.

Billy Talent will be spending the better part of this fall touring around the world. For more about the band, including tour dates, visit the band’s official website, billytalent.com, or their Facebook page.

Check out the video below: