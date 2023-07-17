"I'm finally getting up there with Eric Johnson… and the amp goes to s**t!" Orianthi on her A-list collaborations and the guitarists who shaped her sound

Since catching the eye of Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, and Alice Cooper 20 years ago, Orianthi has forged a genre-bending solo career earmarked by diversity. And it's a good thing, as she blissfully refuses to adhere to any one style for too long.

For Orianthi, a musically restless career has seen her grow leaps and bounds with each successive release. And to that end, after success with records such as Believe (II) (2010), Heaven in This Hell (2013), and O (2020), it's Orianthi's latest, Rock Candy (2022) that finds the six-stringer as focused and driven as ever.

"I've never stopped searching," Orianthi tells Guitar World. "I still listen to all the records I grew up on to this day because they still inspire me. I've never stopped searching for new, soulful ways to touch people through the guitar."

"But I also owe a lot to my dad," she tells us. "He's a left-handed guitar player and had an amazing record collection when I was growing up. I got into all that stuff, and the guitar spoke to me. I still remember thinking, 'That looks fun. I want to do that.' So, my dad taught me my first three chords, and I was writing songs by the time I was six. But the endless possibilities have made it so that I've never stopped."

Orianthi's songwriting chops may be ever-evolving, but her searing tone is a permanent fixture. A blistering amalgamation of guttural blues, slick pop, and something that simply can't – or won't – be defined, Orianthi's sound refuses to be boxed in.

"My playing has evolved from when I was younger," Orianthi says. "I'm different from when I started. And I know that I'll continue to change. As I get older, and the more I play with other musicians and do more live shows, the more I'll continue to evolve as a player."

She continues, "I love jamming with other players; it allows me to go in all sorts of directions I'd never think to go. It's those progressions that are the fun part of jamming. I love the idea of collaborating and getting on stage with like five different guitar players. When you're sitting together, there's just some kind of wavelength that I can tap into. It's a spiritual thing. And I think it's a huge part of my evolution."

Orianthi dialed in with Guitar World to dig into the 10 guitarists who shaped her sound.

1. Carlos Santana

(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

"First and foremost is Carlos Santana. He's the reason why I picked up the electric guitar. After hearing the Abraxas record, Carlos really inspired me because of his tone and not choices. The way that he put his heart into every note was so illuminating. And then, when you see him live, there really is something about him where after you step away from the performance, you feel enlightened and totally inspired.

"Carlos brings people together with his music and his playing, which will always be special to me. And he's become a dear friend, so he's even more meaningful to me now."

2. Jimi Hendrix

"Secondly, for me, is Jimi Hendrix. It's hard to think of where to even begin beyond the fact that Jimi was one of the most incredibly innovative people ever to play guitar. He came in like an alien and completely changed the way people looked at and heard the guitar. His coloring, aggression, and even his mistakes were all beautiful. He was such a free spirit and a force to be reckoned with. His playing was full of fire, and his vibrato was so unique.

"Jimi's playing takes you on such a journey whenever you hear him. Each note is like a statement of intent. And every time he took the stage, it seemed like he was on a mission to hit people in a certain way."

3. Eric Clapton

(Image credit: Harry Herd/Redferns via Getty)

"Next would have to be Eric Clapton. For starters, his melodies are amazing. I mean… we know he's a great songwriter but also an incredible singer. But the way he plays is so thoughtful. His take on the blues is singular to him, and each note he hits is unique to him. And when he hits those notes, you know that he means it.

"Each note choice has its own meaning, and he uses them to take the listener on a journey. The way he brings you in is something other guitar players don't do. And I feel that dating back to his music with Cream, his solo stuff, the Unplugged record, and beyond. All his stuff is incredible, so he's been a huge inspiration for me."

4. Gary Moore

(Image credit: Will Ireland/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"I remember my dad playing Gary Moore's stuff growing up, and even as a kid, I was like, 'Wow, this is incredible.' I was blown away by his intensity, as well as his skill. But he's a unique player… he's kind of like a blues-metal player, which is a pretty crazy blend. You've got wild scales and fast stuff, but then he hits you with so much soul and aggression.

"So, he had all those things going for him, but what really made him stand out was the emotion he could hit you with through his playing. He could bend strings with reckless abandon, but he'd pair that with these beautiful melodies; it was unreal. And seeing him do all that live was yet again another experience. I remember watching a lot of videos of him playing as a kid, and while I never got to meet him, that inspired me big time."

5. Eric Johnson

"My dad used to play Cliffs of Dover growing up, so I've always been aware of Eric's playing, and I've always loved it. Funnily enough, I recently got to jam with Eric for the first time ever, and just my luck, my amp blew up [laughs]. But we had a good time after we got that figured out.

"It was funny, though; I'm finally getting up there with Eric, and the amp goes to shit. So, it could have been this super-cool moment – and it still was – but I'll always have that memory to go along with it [laughs]. So, we'll have to do it again to make up for the shitty amps.

"But amps aside, Eric is such a sweet person, and it truly was an honor to get up there with him. The proficiency of his playing, the note choices, and just everything he creates has such scale. His runs are so clean, but he has this groove that only he can create. I just love his sound. He's a great player and an even better person."

6. Steve Vai

"Steve Vai is another massive inspiration to me and another dear friend. I first met him when I was 14, and I got to play with him for the first time. Getting to sit with Steve Vai at such a young age was a massive learning experience in and of itself. I mean… how could it not be?

"He's incredible. He's an absolute genius. The way he orchestrates things is unreal. No-one does it the way he does. And I got to see that firsthand when I worked on a song called Highly Strung from my first record [Believe (II)]. We wrote that together and demoed the guitars all in one afternoon. So, he's something else.

"You don't even need to be into the guitar to enjoy watching him play because he's such a showman. It's like watching a sci-fi show or something. That and the melodies he plays that are unlike anything else makes him so unique to so many people. I love him as a player and person. He's a beautiful human."

7. Freddie King

(Image credit: David Warner Ellis/Redferns)

"Another big inspiration for me was Freddie King. His attack and approach to the guitar are unlike anything else I've heard. He could be wild but still in total control. And his tone had this way of cutting through and reaching people. As an artist, that's what you try to do, and Freddie did that well.

"Of course, I love all three of the Kings [Freddie, Albert, and B.B.], but something about the character in Freddie's playing spoke to me. He had a different way about him and seemed to carry a ton of happiness along with him, which he injected into his playing. His note choices, paired with his rabid tone, really cut through to my core. He was another one that my dad got me into, and his playing has been with me for a long time."

8. B.B. King

(Image credit: David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

"So, now, I'll have to go with B.B. King. Each note that he chose would always hit me so profoundly. And each of those notes did have their own unique voice.

"I'm thankful that I met B.B. in 2009 while in the green room at the Grammys, and I got to tell him how much he inspired me. And I have to say, he was just the sweetest man and was filled with so much happiness. For a man who spent his entire life playing the blues, I can undoubtedly say that B.B. King was far from down and out. He was always smiling and made everyone around him feel comfortable. So, I'm sad that he's gone.

"But beyond that, we all know how incredible B.B. King's vibrato was. As a kid, I'd be playing my dad's 335, trying to get that down pat for hours and hours. I'd watch old black-and-white videos of him with his Gibson ES-335, trying to learn what he did. And so, when I finally got it, you can imagine how happy a day that was for me."

9. Tommy Emmanuel

"On the acoustic side, I have to go with my fellow countryman, Tommy Emmanuel. If you've never seen him, all I can tell you is that he's such a showman. But beyond that, what an incredible freakin' guitar player.

"The things that he's able to do all himself acoustically… it's not to be believed. He puts on these shows at festivals, theaters, and halls all by himself, but it sounds like he has several players up there with him. But it's just Tommy up there alone with a guitar while the spotlight shines down on him. He's a rare case of someone who can captivate an audience without anyone else's help.

"I met Tommy when I was around 10 years old, and I had him sign my poster. He wrote, 'Never give up,' which inspired me. I hung that on my wall, and anytime I was feeling down, I remembered what Tommy wrote, and I'd keep going forward."

10. Nancy Wilson

(Image credit: Gibson)

"I haven't mentioned any women yet, and with that in mind, I can't have a list like this without Nancy Wilson. She's a great player, but she's also a total badass. She definitely inspired me because she's very feminine, but she also held her own in a genre filled with guys. So, that, and just how she played, made a big impression on me as a kid.

"Nancy is an inspiration for all women who are looking to pick up the guitar. Because when I was growing up, the genre was predominantly filled with guys, but Nancy showed me that women could rock, too. Her spirit still inspired me. She's always totally owned it up there and played with such freedom. I love it."