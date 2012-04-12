Pantera Premiere "Piss" Music Video

After debuting the official music video for "Piss" — a previously unreleased track — at last night's Revolver Golden Gods, Pantera have now posted the clip online. You can watch the Zach Merck-directed video below.

"Piss" was unearthed by Vinnie Paul as the band were preparing the 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Vulgar Display of Power, which is due out May 15 via Rhino.

“After mixing it, I can’t believe it didn’t make the record," Paul said. "So it’s 2012 and 20 years later and new Pantera music has been delivered. Cheers!”

The deluxe edition of Vulgar Display of Power will also include a DVD featuring an unreleased live performance filmed in Italy in September of 1992, along with the album's three official music videos for "Walk," "Mouth For War," and "This Love."