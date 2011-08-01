Pattie Boyd: The Woman Behind Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight"

In 1976, while waiting for his future wife Pattie Boyd to finish dressing for a party, Eric Clapton wrote "Wonderful Tonight."

The song was recorded for Clapton's 1977 release, Slowhand. Along with "Cocaine" and "Lay Down Sally," "Wonderful Tonight" helped makeSlowhand a commercial and critical success after its relatively unsuccessful predecessor, No Reason to Cry.

Though a modest hit in the U.S. when released, "Wonderful Tonight" has gone on to become one of the most popular ballads in modern music history, regularly played at high school proms and weddings. The song is also a staple of Clapton's live set.

Clapton and Boyd married in 1979, only to divorce 10 years later. Boyd was previously married to George Harrison before beginning her relationship with Clapton. In addition to "Wonderful Tonight," the songs "Bell Bottom Blues," "Forever Man," and "Layla" are said to have been inspired by Boyd.