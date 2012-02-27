PBS to Present 'In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues' Tonight

At 9 tonight (February 27), PBS will broadcast In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues, a concert that took place Tuesday, February 21, in the East Room of the White House.

Buddy Guy (pictured), B.B. King, Jeff Beck (pictured) and Mick Jagger, plus Austin guitarist Gary Clark Jr., Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Keb Mo, Shemekia Copeland and Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews performed at the event, a celebration of American blues music that also commemorated Black History Month. Recent Grammy winner Booker T. Jones was the event's musical director.

Some of the highlights of the broadcast, which you can check out in the videos below, include President Obama singing a verse of "Sweet Home Chicago" (after Buddy Guy talks him into it and Mick Jagger hands him the microphone) and Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, Mick Jagger and Gary Clark Jr. gathering to play "Five Long Years," an Eddie Boyd tune from 1952.

Also below is an outtake from the PBS broadcast -- Jeff Beck performing "Brush With the Blues" with his new band, bassist Rhonda Smith and drummer Veronica Bellino.

For more videos from the show, visit the PBS In Performance at The White House website.

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza