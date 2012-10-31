The Perfect Day for a Little "Munsters Theme" by Los Straitjackets

Halloween. It's a time for smashing pumpkins, making believe I'm not home when costumed kids ring my bell begging for candy, and sharing videos of my favorite masked band covering the theme song from my favorite monster-themed 1960s sitcom.

Yes, it's Los Straitjackets performing "The Munsters Theme." Here's a version from a 2009 show at the Continental Club in Austin, Texas.

If you're not familiar with Los Straitjackets, they're a four-piece instrumental rock band that plays a combination of surf, spaghetti western and any vintage-tinged, Link Wray-inspired genre of instro rock. They might do "The Munsters Theme" one minute and leap into a cover of Celine Dion's "Titanic" theme song that sounds a lot like "Telstar" by The Ventures. They wear Mexican wrestling masks and play DiPinto guitars.

