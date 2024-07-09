“If Mick Jagger held a gun to my head, telling me to play Satisfaction I'd have said, ‘Just shoot me’”: Joy Division hero Peter Hook looks back on his genre-defining legacy

By
( )
published

As the respective legacies of Joy Division and New Order grow, year on year, Peter Hook continues to tread his individual path

Peter Hook of Peter Hook And The Light performs live on stage during Rewind Scotland 2018 at Scone Palace on July 21, 2018 in Perth, Scotland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Hook is known for some of the most haunting upper-register basslines ever recorded – Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart and New Order’s Regret being just two obvious examples. 

Looking back on the impact of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures it almost feels inevitable that it would become such a landmark release in rock music. At the time, however, it was more as if they were making it up as they went along. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.