"Stepping into the Slayer situation and learning 19 songs on the flight over to Europe made a good impression": How Phil Demmel nailed one of the biggest gigs in metal – and became Kerry King's six-string wingman

By
published

The former Machine Head guitarist on landing a gig with his hero, grappling with 6/8 and super-fast triplets as Kerry King picks up where Slayer left off in fire-breathing new solo project

Phil Demmel plays a polka-dotted Jackson V onstage in London with Kerry King's new band
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might have been a coincidence, or maybe an evil act of fate. But a major volatile career move put Phil Demmel in the front of the line to be the second guitarist for Kerry King, a gig Demmel now proudly holds.

In September 2018, following a 15-year tenure with Machine Head, Demmel quit the band – and lost the paycheck it provided – due to personal differences with frontman Robb Flynn.

