Photo Gallery: Albums of The Doors

Formed in 1965 by UCLA drop-out Jim Morrison and fellow alumni Ray Manzarek as the result of a chance meeting on Venice Beach, psychedelic pioneers The Doors recorded 9 albums, 3 after vocalist Morrison's death, in a career spanning not even a decade.

From their groundbreaking self-titled debut album to the band's temporary reformation for 1978's An American Prayer (a collection of Morrison's poetry backed by music), The Doors singlehandedly defined the 60's psychedelic culture with their music and their stage show.

Below are all of their albums, check it out.