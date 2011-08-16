Photo Gallery: Anvil Live at Bowery Ballroom, NYC

On July 30, 2011, Canadian metallers Anvil rolled into NYC to play a show at the Bowery Ballroom in support of their fourteenth studio album, Juggernaut of Justice.

Photographer Matt McGinley was on hand to document guitarist/singer Steve "Lips" Kudlow, drummer Robb Reiner and bassist Glenn Five in all their speed-metal glory.

Check out Matt's shots from that show below: