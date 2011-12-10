Photo Gallery: Behind the Scenes at Billy Gibbons' Guitar World Cover Shoot

Check out this behind-the-scenes photo gallery from Billy F. Gibbons' recent Guitar World cover shoot at our studio in New York City.

Gibbons appears on the cover of the January 2012 issue of the magazine, in which he discusses the next ZZ Top album, which is due in the spring, and is among the most anticipated releases of 2012.

P.S.: That's Gibbons' wife, Gilligan, in the "Santa's little helper" suit.

For more information about the new issue, which is available now, head to the Guitar World Online Store.

Photos: Brad Angle