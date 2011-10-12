Photo Gallery: Behind the Scenes at Guitar World's Big Four Photo Shoot in Milan, Italy

Guitar World made history in Milan, Italy, on July 6, 2011.

We got Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Slayer’s Kerry King and Anthrax’s Scott Ian to pose for a bunch of group photos — the first photos ever to feature all the guitarists of thrash metal’s Big Four tour.

Legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin was doing the shooting that day. And while you can see some of Halfin's photos from that shoot on the cover and fold-out poster in the November 2011 issue of Guitar World, and a bunch more in our Big Four Poster Book Special, here (below) are the behind-the-scenes photos, as shot by Guitar World's Jimmy Hubbard and Brad Angle.

Enjoy!

Photo (above): Jimmy Hubbard