Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Throughout the Years — 2001

When one thinks of 2001, a lot of cultural references come to mind.

It was the first official year of the new millennium. A new US President assumed office. And then there's the unavoidable image of HAL 9000 from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, the red eye glowing and speaking in that creepy monotonic voice: "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that."

But for all 2001's cultural quirks and musings, it is impossible not to recall what was -- for those of us who weren't witness to World War II or John F. Kennedy's assassination -- the most horrifying moment in the country's collective conscience: 9-11. Such a moment holds a unique place in every individual's heart and mind.

And then there were the concerts that followed in the wake. America: A Tribute to Heroes and The Concert for New York City saw a varied stable of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Jay-Z, David Bowie and Destiny's Child, come together to lend some unity and celebration of life in a time of chaos and fear. It was a testament to just how important music is to the contentment of life, not just for the United States, but the entire world.

Enjoy this week's photo gallery!