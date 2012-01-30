Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Throughout the Years — 2005

A quarter-century had past since Guitar World first hit newsstands.

Celebrating in style, the February 2005 issue included a gatefold cover featuring a cast of legendary axemen -- including Zakk Wylde, John Frusciante, Tom Morello, Joe Perry and Slash -- with the most celebrated of guitar heroes, Jimmy Page, seated front and center.

Of course, we didn't limit all the good stuff to just February. All of 2005 was jam-packed with guitar awesomeness -- it didn't hurt that 12 rock albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 that year. Newcomers Alexi Laiho and Daron Malakian made their cover debuts, alongside classic guitar stalwarts like Steve Vai, The Edge and Keith Richards.

Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain were also recognized, but it was the recently departed Darrell "Dimebag" Abbott who got two tribute issues in '05.

It wasn't too long ago, but hey, it's fun to reminisce. Here is this week's gallery of Guitar World issues past.