Photo Gallery: Original Kiss Members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Perform Together at Hard Rock Cafe

This past Wednesday night, original Kiss members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss performed together onstage together for the first time in 13 years.

The former band mates were on hand at Hard Rock Cafe New York City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Eddie Trunk’s radio show.

Drummer Mike Portnoy (the Winery Dogs/Dream Theater/Flying Colors) was the musical director for the event, which featured performances by members of Guns N' Roses, the Winery dogs, Anthrax, Accept, TNT, Twisted Sister and Overkill (plus Lita Ford), among others.

Photos: Hard Rock International