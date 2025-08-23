“It seems the age of touchscreen guitar amps is advancing faster than I ever imagined”: All the new guitar gear that caught my eye this week – including the return of my favorite Fender offset

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s sparkly new gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

The modeling amp of the future? The finest Squier Classic Vibe models to date? Your new favorite fuzz pedal? All that, and more, can be found below...

Lava Studio

Introducing LAVA STUDIO - YouTube Watch On

Well, here's something that looks like it's been lifted from a sci-fi movie. The Lava Studio could quite possibly be the guitar amp of the future – indeed, it's been dubbed "the world's most advanced guitar amp" – and, based on its spec sheet alone, it might have a point.

There's no conventional control knobs, just an iPad-style tablet mounted directly to the speaker cab, through which players can access amp models and effects, as well as a DAW for multi-track recording, jam tracks for practicing and even lessons for learning.

It has Spotify and Apple Music, promises market-leading AI software, and looks to usher in a new era of amp design with a sleek Apple-esque approach. It's not the first touchscreen-equipped amp we've seen, but it's the first time we've seen a gear firm effectively design its own smart tablet and strap it to a combo.

Not one for the traditionalists, that's for sure...

For more: Lava Music

Squier Classic Vibe

Exploring the Squier Classic Vibe Series New Additions | Fender - YouTube Watch On

We've known about the Class of 2025 Classic Vibe series for some time – the embargo lifted the other week – but now Fender has begun the official roll out of its latest top-of-the-range Squiers, with a series that spans pink hardtail Strats, Bigsby-clad Telecasters, and the Duo-Sonic of my dreams. Now if we could maybe get a Fender Player II version, that would be great.

There's also a pink Jazzmaster, a five-string Jazz Bass – lest we forget – an HSS Strat. Naturally, these all come in a bevy of colorways (pastels and pinks seem to be on trend here), with Fender promising authentic Big F flair in more affordable packages.

For more: Squier

Gibson Double Trouble

(Image credit: Gibson)

The Double Trouble Les Paul isn't a new design – this cheeky, not-so-subtle nod to its dispute with DiMarzio over the use of the PAF name was first rolled out in March – but now we do have some additional finishes to shout about.

Specifically, the '50s and '60s models are now available in Vintage Honey Burst and Vintage Bourbon Sunburst, with each guitar coming equipped with those Double Classic White humbuckers, the naming etiquette of which speaks directly to the heart of Gibson's legal wrangles with DiMarzio. All told, they look like very nice, classic Les Pauls.

For more: Gibson

Blackstar Debut Bass

Introducing Debut Bass | The Ultimate Bass Practice Amps | Blackstar - YouTube Watch On

In a world filled with guitar-facing practice amps, Blackstar has decided to show bassists a bit of love with the Debut Bass – a new combo it's dubbed "the ultimate bass practice amp".

A bold claim, and one we've heard of before, but it's refreshing to see a firm of Blackstar's caliber put such resource into the needs of low-enders. It does exactly what it sets out to achieve, with a no-nonsense control panel comprising Volume, Low, Mid and High parameters, and a cab accommodating an eight-inch speaker.

For more: Blackstar

Death By Audio Crossover Fuzz

Death By Audio Crossover Fuzz | Reverb Tone Report - YouTube Watch On

I've mentioned before about how picky I am when it comes to fuzz pedals, but I've had my head well and truly turned by Death By Audio's latest release. The Crossover Fuzz is as eclectic as you can imagine, and can split your guitar signal into two parallel paths for low and high EQ.

The results are quite spectacular (and that's coming from someone who doesn't have any particularly strong affection for fuzz pedals). The hugely versatile stompbox has a bevy of onboard controls for dialing in everything from sludge-y, gooey gains to succinct and tight drives. Plus, it looks very pretty indeed. I wouldn't mind putting one on my pedalboard just to admire it...

For more: Death By Audio

PRS 40th Anniversary Custom 24 Satin Limited Edition

40th Anniversary Custom 24 Satin Limited Edition | Demo | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

The PRS party train is ploughing on, with another Limited Edition 40th Anniversary release to add to its ever-growing batch of brand birthday beauties. This time, it's a Satin Custom 24, available in Charcoal, Charcoal Tri-Burst, Cobalt Smokeburst, Faded Whale Blue and Fire Smokeburst.

But the satin finish isn't the only new spec. PRS has elevated the guitar design that started it all for the company, drafting in an exotic figured mango top to give it a distinct visual flair.

A suite of classic PRS appointments – DMO treble and bass humbuckers, Gen III patented tremolo and Pattern Thin neck profile among them – hope to have the 500 models that will be made playing as well as they look.

For more: PRS

Harley Benton DNAFX AmP20

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton's guitar catalog needs no introduction, but the budget gear firm has slowly but surely been assembling a formidable roster of amps, multi-effects pedals, pedalboards and more.

The latest entry into the firm's modeling amp family continues this expansion, with the DNAFX AmP20 offering eight guitar amp model, a bunch of onboard effects and six preset blocks. It looks like your average beginner combo, to be honest, but the real kicker is the price: this 20W combo will only set you back $148.

For more: Harley Benton

IK Multimedia Brown Sound 80/81

IK Releases Brown Sound 80/81 TONEX Signature Collection - YouTube Watch On

IK Multimedia's EVH-honoring tonal ecosystem has expanded with the arrival of the Brown Sound 80/81 – an accompaniment to the Brown Sound TONEX One pedals that launched last month.

This time, the Brown Sound 80/81 collection promises to match the recorded tones of Van Halen's early 1980s albums, featuring 73 Tone Models and some amp-only captures.

It takes its place alongside the Brown Sound 78/79 and Brown Sound 82/84 packages, each promising the distinct tones of each Van Halen era.

For more: IK Multimedia

Fender x Third Man Hardware

(Image credit: Fender)

Wanted to get in on the Fender x Third Man Hardware action, but couldn't quite stretch those purse strings to a Triplecaster? Well, thanks to this accessories capsule, you can inject a bit o' Jack White into your rig. There's a coiled cable, which is cool, as well as some appropriately colored black and yellow strap locks.

Couldn't afford a Pano Verb guitar amp? Well, how about a Pano Verb T-shirt? That's got to be the next best thing, right?

For more: Third Man Records