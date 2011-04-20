Playlist: Misha Mansoor (Periphery)

Originally published in Guitar World, March 2011

The Periphery shredder discusses his current playlist.

“Goliath”—Karnivool

“This is a wonderfully dynamic and moving song from Karnivool’s Sound Awake album. It’s a good starting point if you haven’t heard this Australian prog-rock band yet. It’s heavy and yet subtle, with such a great sense of melody.”

“Bad Code”—Paul Ortiz/Chimp Spanner

“Paul Ortiz, the guy behind Chimp Spanner, is nothing short of a musical genius, and this song, from At the Dream’s Edge, is absolute proof of that. It features some of the most unique and clever riffing and lead playing I have ever heard.”

“What It Means to Be Alone”—The Dear Hunter

“Their unique and eclectic sound defies description. But this song, from Act III: Life and Death, is beautiful, epic and masterfully crafted, and effortlessly goes between all sorts of moods and feels.”

“Dismantle the Dictator”—Revocation

“Revocation manage to fuse thrash, death metal and progressive in such an artful and unique way, and this song from their latest album, Existence Is Futile, is a prime example of how they do it.”