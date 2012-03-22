Poll: Which Band or Event Are You Most Excited About Seeing This Summer?

Even though spring just started, the warmer weather already has music lovers thinking about summer tours and massive concert events.

And, as we've been announcing for weeks now, this summer will be packed with such events -- including Metallica’s Orion Music + More festival in New Jersey, the Summer Slaughter Tour, Van Halen's remaining tour dates, the Warped Tour and the Kiss/Motley Crue package dates.

But which band or event are you most excited about seeing?

