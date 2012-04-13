Replay: Metal Masters 3 Clinic

After the massive success of the Metal Masters 2 last year in New York City, the action headed west as the Metal Masters 3 clinic took place in Los Angeles.

Adrenaline Mob kicked off the action, performing a set from their new album, Omerta, before the clinic got underway with performances from Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Frank Bello, Slayer's Kerry King and Dave Lombardo, Megadeth's Dave Ellefson and Adrenaline Mob's Mike Portnoy.

The night was made all the more special by a couple of special guests — former Pantera and current Down vocalist Phil Anselmo, Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick as well as Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler.

Anselmo lead the crew in two Slayer songs, "Raining Blood" and "Angel Of Death," before launching into "Walk," "Mouth For War" and "This Love" off Pantera's 1992 album Vulgar Display of Power. ("Raining Blood" kicks off around 2 hours and 18 minutes in.)

Geezer Butler joined the show after the Pantera medley, leading everyone in a rendition of Sabbath's "Hole In the Sky" with Anselmo on vocals.

Why am I telling you all of this? Because you can replay the entire event below! Get to it!