Revolver's Hottest Chicks in Hard Rock Issue and Calendar Available Online Now

Revolver Magazine's 2011 Hottest Chicks in Hard Rock issue is here.

The actual magazine doesn’t hit newsstands until October 11, but it's available online right now at our online store.

Amy Lee of Evanescence, who are set to release their first album in six years (also on October 11), graces the cover. Inside, the Revolver staff has compiled a list of the 25 baddest babes in heavy music, as voted by the fans. Included are Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Maria Brink of In This Moment, Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless, Brooklyn of Picture Me Broken, Alexia and Anissa Rodriguez of Eyes Set to Kill, and many more.

Also available online for pre-order is the 2012 edition of Revolver‘s Hottest Chicks in Hard Rock calendar, featuring Lzzy Hale on its cover and exclusive pinups of 12 of the loveliest ladies in music, including an alternate shot of Hale.

The calendar also packs plenty of hard-rock and metal trivia, including landmark album release dates, historic concerts, musician birthdays and much more! Get yours now.