“There’s nothing like plugging into a great amp without anything in front. It’s like Italian food – it doesn’t have to be complicated, and uses great ingredients”: Richie Kotzen was once a Shrapnel shredder – now he’s moving away from “stun guitar”

Richie Kotzen is at it again with his latest single Cheap Shots, part of a grander plan, an album titled Nomad. He also begins a 95-date UK/European tour this month, which will see the iconic Tele-toting virtuoso slug his way through an array of new and classic cuts.

How did Cheap Shots come about?

“This one was funny because I was playing some ideas for my wife and I said, ‘I’m not sure what I’m going to sing.’ As I was playing, I heard a melody, and I just started singing. I said to her, ‘Don’t be offended, but you’ve got to get out of here because I don’t want to forget this!’”

And you’ve got a full-length record on the way.

“I’m using the title Nomad. Compared to my previous work, there’s a lot of stuff on here where I’m soloing with a very clean tone, which is very specific for guitar. I don’t know if it’s my age, but I’m enjoying less distortion and more clear tones where you can hear the roundness of the notes.”

Is that indicative of your overall progression as a guitarist?

“I’ve kind of gone into another realm with the instrument. There’s some long solos and interesting chord changes. It’s not just playing over a typical riff and saying, ‘Okay, here’s a solo over eight bars, and a simple chord progression’. The songs are more complex harmonically. I think people will be intrigued.”

What led to this direction?

“Once I started taking my voice more seriously, that changed my guitar playing. I’ve moved away from the ‘stun guitar’ approach and started phrasing differently. Instead of thinking about patterns and shapes, I started thinking about melodic phrases, knowing where the notes are, and executing them.”

Which of your new songs best reflects this approach?

“I don’t want to give too much away, but why not get people wondering? There’s a song called Nihilist, and it’s one of the most interesting compositions I’ve released in a long time. It’s unique to me, so that would be a song that I’d think people would want to check out.”

What’s the latest on your touring rig?

“I’m using a Marshall 59HW. It’s the original four-input plexiglass panel Marshall. There’s a certain percussiveness, snap, and thump that I love. I plugged that into a 4x12 cabinet and was turned onto these speakers called ‘Creambacks,’ which are 60w Celestions. And for pedals, I’ve got my Tech 21 fly rig, the RK5, which is my multi-effects pedal.”

Any updates to your signature Tele?

“It’s funny – there’s nothing to update! The first launch was in 1996, and it was Seafoam Green, and we quickly went to the Tobacco finish. There’s nothing to change, man. Out of the gate, that’s been my main guitar. I couldn’t ever think of anything to change.”

What’s your best piece of gear advice?

“There’s nothing like plugging into a great amp without anything in front. It’s like Italian food – it doesn’t have to be complicated, and uses great ingredients. If you’re looking for a great rhythm sound, keep it simple.”