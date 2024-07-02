“There’s nothing like plugging into a great amp without anything in front. It’s like Italian food – it doesn’t have to be complicated, and uses great ingredients”: Richie Kotzen was once a Shrapnel shredder – now he’s moving away from “stun guitar”

Cheap Shots is the first single from an album tentatively titled Nomad and, as Kotzen explains, you’ll hear him playing cleaner than ever

Richie Kotzen
Richie Kotzen is at it again with his latest single Cheap Shots, part of a grander plan, an album titled Nomad. He also begins a 95-date UK/European tour this month, which will see the iconic Tele-toting virtuoso slug his way through an array of new and classic cuts.

How did Cheap Shots come about?

