“The way the Strat just tore that amplifier up, it was different from anything I’d heard before”: Robert Cray on why he fell in love with the Fender Stratocaster – and how Buddy Guy’s younger brother started it all

By
published

We get the lowdown on Robert Cray’s 15-strong Strat collection, and why one guitar was never the same after he lent it to Sonny Landreth

Robert Cray on the mic, playing a Strat, at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Class, please turn your textbooks to page 17, where we have the January 1989 cover of Guitar World. You will note that the blues guitar great Robert Cray is on the cover, an excellent portrait courtesy of Jeff Katz, who really captures Cray's playful side. But what can you tell us about the Fender Stratocaster he is holding on the cover?

Anybody? Anybody?? Okay, we'll go to the source and ask him ourselves. Because this is an unusual choice for Cray. Yes, he has always got a Strat, but this has a maple fingerboard. Here's the man himself to explain all, and to tell us why he got into Strats in the first place.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.