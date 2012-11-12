Rock Science Releases Marshall Amplification 50th Anniversary Board Game

In celebration of "50 Years of Loud," Marshall Amplification has teamed up with Rock Science to create a limited-edition version of its popular board game.

The Rock Science Marshall 50th Anniversary game has more than 1,600 trivia questions ranging from early rock and metal to current artists. Its box even looks like a Marshall amp. The game will be available at Guitar Center stores and online by December 1.

“For a guitar aficionado this is a dream come true," says Jorge Bravo, Rock Science's creative director. "Fifty years of rock guitar history in one game.”

Rock Science is a board game for two to six players. The goal is to be the first to finish one lap around the board through the use of rock knowledge, clever betting and a bit of luck. Players answer questions about anecdotes, myths, rockers, albums, songs and Sex, Amps & Rock ‘n’ Roll. You can also be asked to hum the riffs of well-known rock songs.

All questions have three levels of difficulty: Poser, Fan and Scientist. Poser questions are easier so anyone can join the game. All players are always involved since they bet on each other’s rock knowledge.

For more information, including pricing, check out www.rockscience.tv or www.marshallgame.com.