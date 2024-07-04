“I said, ‘This is what Bill played’ and Mick said, ‘No no, don't play that!’” When he joined the Rolling Stones, Darryl Jones had to change the way he approached classic Bill Wyman basslines

The Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones looks back on joining the fold in 1993

Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Darryl Jones perform with the Rolling Stones at Ciudad Deportiva on March 25, 2016 in Havana, Cuba.
You may, or may not, regard the Rolling Stones as innovators in their field; you may feel that their best days are long behind them. These are arguable viewpoints, but two essential elements are not open to debate: 1) the Rolling Stones are still a massive commercial presence; 2) their bassist since 1993, Darryl Jones, is himself a force of nature, with a stage and session career that is second to none.

Jones is a deeply serious fellow when asked about the nuts and bolts of his trade, but one who dissolves into laughter when recalling the more ‘unorthodox’ of his former employers (we're looking at you, M. Davis). 

Joel McIver
Joel McIver

Joel McIver was the Editor of Bass Player magazine from 2018 to 2022, having spent six years before that editing Bass Guitar magazine. A journalist with 25 years' experience in the music field, he's also the author of 35 books, a couple of bestsellers among them. He regularly appears on podcasts, radio and TV.