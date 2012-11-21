The Rolling Stones Post Music Video for 'Doom and Gloom'

Last night, The Rolling Stones posted the official music video for "Doom and Gloom," one of two new tracks the band recorded earlier this year outside Paris, France.

"Doom and Gloom" and the other new track, "One More Shot," can be found on the band's new career-spanning greatest-hits album, GRRR!, which was released November 12.

The Don Was-produced song kicks off with a Keith Richards riff worthy of Sticky Fingers; in the video, Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood all sport guitars. The video also features a few seconds of female toplessness (so watch out if you're watching the video at work).

In other Rolling Stones news, on Tuesday the band released an official app for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. It can be downloaded for free from iTunes (See download link below). “We wanted to do something a bit special and innovative,” Jagger said in statement. “An app that really connects with the user, lots of exclusive content, integration with social networks, and the ability to make a song request for the upcoming shows.”

The app features photos, music, a discography, previously unreleased interview footage and performances shot during preparation for upcoming Rolling Stones Live: 50 & Counting tour dates in London, Brooklyn and Newark, New Jersey. Users also will be able to vote for songs the band will play on the tour.

“There’ll be quite a few surprises in there for the fans; some behind-the-scenes footage; some old, some new stuff that very few people get to see,” Richards added. “It’s all part of a rather splendid celebration for us.”

Download the app for free right here.

Rolling Stones Live: 50 & Counting Shows