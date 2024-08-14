“No matter what type of playing it is, the ones that stand out have their own unique personality. Yngwie means it. He owns that. Whether you like it or not”: Slash on reassessing the ’80s “tremolo fiends” – and why Van Halen was a blues player

According to Slash, it doesn’t matter what genre you play or your level of skill; just be sure to put your own stamp on every note you play

A top-hatted Slash plays a Gibson Les Paul onstage
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

From his earliest days with Guns N’ Roses, it was clear that’s Slash’s lead guitar style – be it the direct, deep-in-the-pocket pentatonic licks and gritty double-stop bends of Welcome to the Jungle or the emotive, vocal-like phrasings that characterized Sweet Child O’ Mine – was heavily steeped in the blues.

And yet, he came up in a time and place – 1980s Los Angeles, to be exact – when hard rock had largely eschewed those stylistic hallmarks in favor of an acrobatic and highly technical approach that emphasized speed and flash over feel and, sometimes, taste.

Richard Bienstock
Richard Bienstock

Rich is the co-author of the best-selling Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion. He is also a recording and performing musician, and a former editor of Guitar World magazine and executive editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine. He has authored several additional books, among them Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, the companion to the documentary of the same name.