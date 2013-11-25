Special Collector's Issue: Learn 'The Wild & Weird History of the Electric Guitar'

Guitar World and Guitar One present The Wild & Weird History of the Electric Guitar.

This special collector's issue gives you the complete stories behind the brands. This issue also features artists, including Slash, Steve Vai and Jimi Hendrix, and their favorite axes. Don't miss out on this fascinating and thorough insight into one of the world's most amazing instruments!

Les Paul: He pioneered the electric guitar and invented multitrack recording. Seven years before his death, Guitar World paid a visit to the genius behind rock’s greatest innovations.

Jim Marshall: They called him the King of Loud, and with good reason. Amp maker Jim Marshall reigned supreme among generations of electric guitarists—from Clapton to Hendrix, from Van Halen to Slash. Guitar World pays tribute to the man who put the roar into rock and roll.

Fender Telecaster: Guitar World celebrates 60 years of the Fender Telecaster, the electric guitar that revolutionized the industry and remains one of music’s most vital players.

Paul Reed Smith: Paul Reed Smith always wanted to be a guitar hero. Instead, he became a hero to guitarists. Guitar World salutes the master craftsman and his 27 years of ax-making excellence.

Ibanez: From building budget models of American axes to designing revolutionary guitars for the stars, Ibanez has triumphantly led Japan’s invasion of the American market. Guitar World celebrates the company’s 75+ years of visionary thinking.

Peavey: Hartley Peavey wanted to show that the little guys can build guitars and amps too. Today, Peavey Electronics is an industry leader that remains true to its southern small-town ideals. Guitar World salutes the musical instrument maker on 47 years of excellence.

Fender Stratocaster: The complete story of the sleek and sexy Fender Stratocaster, the nearly 58-year-old classic that looks like it was born yesterday.

Mesa/Boogie: Celebrating 43 years of Mesa/Boogie, the California innovator that fueled the hot-rodded sound of Carlos Santana, Keith Richards, Kirk Hammett and many others.

Schecter: From replacement part manufacturer to cutting-edge guitar maker, Schecter Guitar Research has become the favored brand of players everywhere through 36 years of groundbreaking innovation and design.

Ernie Ball: When it came to guitar strings, Ernie Ball was a game changer who revolutionized the industry. As his company turns 50, it looks back at his history and looks ahead to more innovative new products.

The issue is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $7.99.