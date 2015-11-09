Start Playing Guitar Now with the Ultimate DVD Guide, 'Play Rock Guitar'

Start playing rock guitar today with Play Rock Guitar, the ultimate DVD guide.

With more than two hours of lessons, Play Rock Guitar gives you everything you need to play in all styles of rock, including classic rock, metal, blues, thrash, alt-rock, punk and more.

Designed for players of all skill level, Play Rock Guitar shows you everything from tuning to playing rock scales and techniques for soloing. You'll learn to rock like AC/DC, solo like Slash, shred like Slayer and play guitar like many other of your favorite guitarists.

Includes:

Beginner Section

Strum Patterns

Major/Minor Barre Chords

Power Chords

Scale Exercises and String Bending

Vibrato

Intermediate Section

• Picking Exercises

• Combining Arpeggiated Picking and Strumming

• Dominant/Major/Minor 7th chords

• How to Write Single-Note Riffs

• Pedal Tones

• Soloing/Riffs/Scales

• Soloing Building Blocks

• 3-Note Groups in A minor Pentatonic

Advanced Section

• Power Chords: Putting the Fifth in the Bass

• Octaves

• Suspended Chords

• Chord Embellishment with Thumbed Chords

• Detuning

• Articulations Exercises: Pull-Offs/Hammer-Ons

• Blues Scale Exercises

• Essential Licks

• Harmonics

• Fretboard Tapping

• Sweep Picking

The 'Play Rock Guitar' DVD