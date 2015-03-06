Take the Ultimate Jazz Guitar Master Class with the 'Vic Juris: All That Jazz' DVD

Take the ultimate jazz master class with Guitar World columnist Vic Juris and the Vic Juris: All That Jazz DVD. These video lessons teach you everything from Coltrane changes to unusual uses for the minor pentatonic scale, and they including standard notation and tab.

The DVD includes:

Chapter 1: Best of Both Worlds: Improvising with the Lydian-dominant scale

Chapter 2: Alternative Routes: Implying a tritone substitution over a ii-V-I progression

Chapter 3: Any Color You Like: Creating modal chord scales from interval stacks

Chapter 4: Inner Stirrings: Creating movement within a chord voicing

Chapter 5: Smooth Moves: Step-wise voice leading in a cyclical chord progression

Chapter 6: Made for Guitar: Cool and unusual applications of the pentatonic scale

Chapter 7: Blues Detours, Part 1: "Extreme" chord substitutions for the first four bars of the blues progression

Chapter 8: Blues Detours, Part 2: "Extreme" chord substitutions for bars 9-12 of the blues progression

Chapter 9: Blues Detours, Park 3: Applying "extreme" chord substitutions to the first and last four bars of the blues progression

Chapter 10: Blues Matrix: Applying "constant-structure" chord qualities across the 12-bar blues form

Chapter 11: Out of Dorian: Shifting fourths in and out of the Dorian mode

Chapter 12: Take Your Pick: Comparing and combining alternate picking, sweeping and slurring

Chapter 13: Onward & Upward: Transposing melodic sequences through the cycle of fourths

Chapter 14: New Pathways: Sequencing arpeggios with double-stops and Coltrane changes.

